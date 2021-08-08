Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 467,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

