Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $446,958.69 and approximately $23,968.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

