Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

