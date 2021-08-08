Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 521 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.41. 6,030,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

