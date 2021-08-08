Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 421 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 6,513,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

