Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.30. 116,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

