Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

