Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

