Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 23,083,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

