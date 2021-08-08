Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 1,598,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

