BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.