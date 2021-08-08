Bay Rivers Group Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,816,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,766,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. 1,974,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.87.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

