Bay Rivers Group Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,669,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,958. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

