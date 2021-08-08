Bay Rivers Group Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

