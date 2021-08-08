Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.