Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

