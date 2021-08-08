Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

