Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

