Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €113.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

