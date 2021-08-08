Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €161.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

