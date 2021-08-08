Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

