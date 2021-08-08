Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €41.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

