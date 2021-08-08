Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $839,725.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00127307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,956.54 or 0.99816052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.00791451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.