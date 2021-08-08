Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE CIB opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

