Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

BIDU opened at $164.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

