BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,007,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

