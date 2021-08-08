Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 128.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 128.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $25.33 or 0.00057769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $253.14 million and approximately $90.09 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00821630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00099126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,992,412 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.