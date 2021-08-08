Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

ETR:LIN opened at €259.35 ($305.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €246.02. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.03. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

