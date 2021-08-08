Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.57. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

