B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 2%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 232,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 612,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of £24.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.69.

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.