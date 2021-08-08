AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AXT were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.