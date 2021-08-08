Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axsome has submitted a regulatory filing in the United States for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. A decision for the same is expected on Aug 22, 2021. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is expected to be filed in second-quarter 2021. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Loss estimates has narrowed ahead of Q2 earnings. Axsome has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

