Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $6,195,222.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

