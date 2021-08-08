Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,654.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Axe has a market cap of $221,256.49 and approximately $53,654.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.04 or 0.01079761 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

