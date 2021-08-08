AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives €24.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.68 ($29.04).

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.68 ($27.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.11. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.