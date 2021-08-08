Avis Budget Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

