AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.29 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

