Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys 7,357 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

