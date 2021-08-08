Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) versus Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Critical Review

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Plantronics alerts:

This table compares Plantronics and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% Avaya -0.54% 100.08% 4.04%

Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Avaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.79 -$57.33 million $3.17 10.17 Avaya $2.87 billion 0.67 -$680.00 million $3.28 6.93

Plantronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plantronics and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avaya 0 3 7 0 2.70

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Avaya has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Plantronics.

Summary

Avaya beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.