Avation (LON:AVAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 18002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Avation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

In other Avation news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.