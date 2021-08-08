Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,071 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 105,290 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

