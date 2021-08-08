Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 34,662 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,662 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

