Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 163.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 1.26% of Rimini Street worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock worth $424,443 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

