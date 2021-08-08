Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,712 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMode by 111.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 241,364 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.