Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.61 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.15% of CarGurus worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,703 shares of company stock worth $13,237,240 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

