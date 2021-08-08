Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

