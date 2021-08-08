Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

AVLR stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

