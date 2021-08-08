AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,365 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.