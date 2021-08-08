AtromG8 Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. AtromG8 has a market cap of $998,184.31 and approximately $60,032.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00148408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.20 or 1.00472337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.00785644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

