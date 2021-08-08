AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AtriCure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AtriCure by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.